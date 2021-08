Britain won a seventh successive dressage team test to music gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, with Sir Lee Pearson taking his personal haul of golds to 13 after winning an individual title earlier in the Games.

The British have won every single Paralympic title in team dressage and held onto a slender lead over The Netherlands on this occasion, with a cumulative per cent score of 229.905 from three riders, narrowly bettering The Netherlands' 229.249.

Sir Lee, who won dressage individual test grade II gold on Thursday (August 26), led the team with a score of 77.636 per cent on Breezer, a personal best by more than 2.5 per cent.

Natasha Baker on Keystone Dawn Chorus scored 76.618, while Sophie Wells and Don Cara M recorded a score of 75.651.

But with Grade IV individual champion Sanne Voets still to ride, it was an anxious wait for the British team.

Riding Demantur, Voets produced a score of 78.200 to move The Netherlands to within 0.656 per cent.

Rixt van der Horst on Findlsey scored 76.235 and Frank Hosmar on Alphaville scored 74.814 to complete the Dutch trio and secure the silver medal.

The United States took bronze, edging out Denmark with scores of 224.352 and 224.324 respectively.

Roxanne Trunnell produced a sensational score of 80.321, riding Dolton, while Rebecca Hart and El Corona Texel scored 72.206 and Kate Shoemaker and Solitaer 40 scored 71.825.

Tobias Thorning Jorgensen on Jolene Hill was Denmark's best rider with 79.559.