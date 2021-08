Danish delight as Joergensen wins nation's first gold of Tokyo 2020 Paralympics in dressage

Denmark’s Tobias Thorning Joergensen secured his maiden Paralympic gold on debut by topping the standings in the grade III individual test dressage competition at Tokyo 2020 today.

Joergensen, riding Jolene Hill, had the daunting task of attempting to improve on reigning Paralympic champion Natasha Baker’s score at the Tokyo Equestrian Park.

A strong performance was rewarded with a score of 78.971 per cent by the judges.

The effort was enough for the 21-year-old to leapfrog Britain's Baker, who had earlier scored 76.265 on Keystone Dawn Chorus.

Baker was left settling for silver, which she adds to three Paralympic gold medals from Rio 2016 and two from London 2012.

World champion Rixt van der Horst of The Netherlands won bronze, after scoring 75.765 per cent on Findsley N.O.P.

Joergensen praised his rivals after celebrating winning gold.

American Roxanne Trunnell earned gold in the individual grade I dressage competition ©Getty Images

"It feels amazing," he said.

"I'm very happy about it all, but right now I need to focus for tomorrow as we have competition again.

"It feels great.

"I also know they're such good riders and such great people that it's fantastic to be able to have the medals with them.

"I don't really think about beating them.

"Of course, the medals means a lot to me, but just to be in the same place as them is big for me."

The United States’ Roxanne Trunnell earned gold in the individual grade I dressage competition.

Tunnell, riding Dolton, topped the overall standings on 81.464.

Latvia’s Rihards Snikus proved the American’s closest challenger, after achieving a score of 80.179 on King of the Dance.

Italy’s Sara Morganti rounded off the podium places by scoring 76.964 on Royal Delight.