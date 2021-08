GAISF invities cities interested in hosting its multi-sport events to come forward

The Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) has launched the bidding process for multi-sports events held under its auspices - the World Urban Games, World Combat Games and World Mind Games.

The second edition of the World Urban Games is scheduled for 2023 after it debuted in the Hungarian capital Budapest in 2019, featuring BMX freestyle, inline roller freestyle, parkour, breaking, 3×3 basketball and freestyle flying disc, while laser run and indoor rowing were included as showcase events.

A total of 15 martial arts combat sports are included at the World Combat Games, which have not been held since 2013 in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg, while Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, was awarded the 2023 edition back in May.

The World Mind Games include members of the International Mind Sport Association in bridge, chess, draughts, go and Chinese chess, and were held annually from their incarnation in 2011 to the Beijing edition in 2014.

GAISF, the umbrella organisation for International Federations, has now asked cities interested in hosting future editions of the three events to contact its SportAccord managing director Nis Hatt.

BMX freestyle featured at the World Urban Games' inaugural edition in Budapest in 2019 ©Getty Images

"We are delighted to open the host city selection process for future multi-sport Games," President of GAISF and SportAccord President Raffaele Chiulli said.

"All of these events bring the best of sport to the heart of a city, while engaging with youth communities through inspiring initiatives to encourage greater participation in physical activity.

"We are also excited to be working with SportAccord from an operational perspective on the delivery of these various events.

"SportAccord has extensive experience in the organisation of world-class events and a thorough understanding of the global sports community and multi-sport event landscape."

The GAISF General Assembly is due to be held virtually on November 12.

It usually runs alongside the SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit, but this gathering scheduled for November in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg has been postponed until May 2022.