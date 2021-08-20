The Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF) will hold a virtual General Assembly for the second consecutive year, after the rescheduling of the SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit in Yekaterinburg.

Organisers announced a second date change for the SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit earlier this month.

The annual gathering of top officials in the Olympic Movement had been set to take place in the Russian city from May 23 to 28 this year.

The event was postponed until November 7 to 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, before being moved again to May 15 to 20 in 2022.

It is hoped the latest dates will allow more people to be able to attend the World Sport and Business Summit in person.

The GAISF General Assembly is typically held alongside the summit.

The organisation has confirmed it will continue with its planned meeting on November 12.

The meeting will now take place virtually.

GAISF and SportAccord President Raffaele Chiulli confirmed the rescheduling of the summit earlier this month ©Getty Images

GAISF President Raffaele Chiulli said: "As you are all aware, SportAccord has announced that the World Sport and Business Summit in Ekaterinburg has been rescheduled to 15-20 May 2022.

"Consequently, the annual GAISF General Assembly which had been scheduled during SportAccord will be held in a fully virtual format on Friday 12 November 2021.

"Following the same format as the successful 2020 edition fully virtual General Assembly, delegates will be able to watch a live webcast and access a secure voting platform.

"Information concerning access to the voting platform and the webcast will follow in due course.

"The preliminary working documents will be distributed one month before the General Assembly, in accordance with the statutes."

The Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) held a virtual General Assembly last year due to the cancellation of the SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit.

ASOIF’s annual meeting has already been held in 2021, with the body conducting a virtual General Assembly in June.

It seems likely the Association of Winter Olympic International Federations (AIOWF), Association of IOC Recognised International Sports Federations (ARISF) and Alliance of Independent Recognised Members of Sport (AIMS) General Assemblies will also take place virtually.