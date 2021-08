All 14 of the competition venues for the Birmingham 2022 World Games have been announced, with 34 sports and approximately 3,600 athletes anticipated.

The Protective Stadium will host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 40th anniversary of the Games due to open on July 7 and conclude on July 17.

The Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex will stage danceSport, gymnastics, bowling, korfball, floorball, powerlifting and billiards, while archery will take place at Avondale Park.

Inline hockey, artistic roller skating, speed skating, wheelchair rugby, lifesaving, finswimming and canoe polo will all take place at Birmingham Crossplex, with waterskiing, wakeboarding, the canoe marathon and middle distance orienteering hosted by Oak Mountain State Park.

Sprint relay orienteering will take place at Railroad Park, alongside the duathlon, while Sloss Furnaces hosts sport climbing, dancesport (breaking), parkour, which is a part of the gymnastics event and beach handball.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham will host lacrosse, racquetball, squash, tug of war and boules sports.

Flying disc will take place at John Carrol Catholic High School, softball will be at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex and flag football, which will be included on the World Games programme for the first time, will be hosted at Legion Field.

Drone racing, another new sport, and canopy piloting will take place at Barber Motorsports Park and Birmingham Southern College will host fistball, sprint orienteering, karate, wushu and ju-jitsu.

Finally, sumo, kickboxing and Muaythai will take place at the Boutwell Auditorium.

"All of these venues offer a unique experience to both fans and competitors," said World Games 2022 chief executive Nick Sellers.

"These locations were carefully selected as the best Birmingham has to offer, and we’re excited for them to host the best ever edition of The World Games."