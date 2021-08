Birmingham 2022 has announced two new sponsors as preparations for next year's World Games continue to build.

The Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee has agreed to deals with Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center and Harbert Management Corporation (HMC), who will be premier partners for the Games.

Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center is based in Birmingham, Alabama, where the World Games are due to take place.

It is a sports medicine practice, helping athletes at all levels, from high school to the National Football League and Major League Baseball, treat and recover from injuries, and will serve as the official athlete medical providers for the Games.

Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center chief executive Lisa Warren, who is also a Birmingham 2022 Board member, said: "Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center is both honoured and humbled to serve as official athlete medical provider of The World Games 2022.

"Dr Jeff Dugas, orthopaedic surgeon and co-founder of our practice, is serving as The World Games’ medical director.

"With Dr Dugas’ leadership and vision, our practice is committed to assembling a world-class medical team, consisting of doctors, athletic trainers, physical therapists, and emergency personnel, to ensure the 3,600 elite athletes from around the world have a safe, healthy and memorable experience in our great city of Birmingham."

HMC is an alternative asset manager based in Birmingham, with approximately $7.8 billion (£5.6 billion/€6.6 billion) in regulatory assets under management.

"The World Games will be a historic moment for the city of Birmingham, and Harbert Management Corporation is honoured to be a part of it," said HMC chairman and chief executive Raymond J. Harbert.

"We could not pass up the opportunity to sponsor this competition, and showcase our city to a global audience, with athletes and fans from around the world."

The Birmingham 2022 World Games is set to take place from July 7 to 17 2022, with an anticipated 3,600 athletes expected to participate in more than 30 different sports.