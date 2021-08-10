Coca-Cola Bottling Company United has joined the Birmingham 2022 World Games 2022 (TWG2022) as the presenting sponsor of the Closing Ceremony.

The third-largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the United States and headquartered in Birmingham, it will be at centre stage on July 17 next year at the under-construction Protective Stadium in Alabama.

"It's a huge deal for us to have a company like Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED on board," TWG2022 chief executive Nick Sellers said.

"They are one of the cornerstone companies of the Birmingham community, and as a presenting sponsor, they’re going to take our Closing Ceremony to a new level.

"We couldn’t be happier to be working with them."

The Closing Ceremony will feature performances from several musicians, including TWG2022 Master of Ceremonies Bootsy Collins, country music group Alabama - led by Birmingham 2022 honorary co-chair Randy Owen - the Blind Boys of Alabama, Bo Bice, Chuck Leavell, Jamey Johnson, Pastor Mike Jr, Ruben Studdard, Taylor Hicks and Worth the Wait.

Both the Opening and Closing Ceremonies will feature a 75-piece World Games Orchestra and a World Games Youth Choir, each directed by Dr Henry Panion, artistic director of TWG2022.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Bootsy Collins is set to lead the Opening and Closing Ceremonies ©Getty Images

"The World Games is a once-in-a-lifetime event for the city of Birmingham," said Coca-Cola Bottling Company President John Sherman.

"The Closing Ceremony will be a celebration of 10 of the best days in the history of our community and we are proud to join in the festivities and lend our support to an event that puts Birmingham front and center."

The 2022 World Games, marking the 40th anniversary of the event, will take place from July 7 to 17 in 2022, having been delayed by 12 months.

An anticipated 3,600 athletes will participate in more than 30 different sports throughout the Games.

The inaugural edition was held in Santa Clara in 1981 and next year's Games will be the first time it has returned to the United States since.

The World Games is comprised of sports and disciplines are not contested at the Olympic Games.