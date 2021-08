The International Gymnastics Federation's (FIG) inaugural Parkour World Championships have been postponed for a third time.

Hiroshima had been due to stage the event next month but the FIG has accepted a proposal from the Japanese Gymnastics Federation to hold the Championships as part of the International Festival of Extreme Sports (FISE) World Series from March 25 to 27.

The FIG said the move had been made so the competition could coincide with the FISE event "as initially planned".

The event had been scheduled for April 2020, before being pushed back to March and then September of this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hiroshima was announced as the host of the first FIG Parkour World Championships in 2019.

The Japanese city has strong connections to parkour, having held the first official FIG competition in the discipline in April 2018.

The FIG has confirmed the locations for its World Cup events in 2022, 2023 and 2024 ©Getty Images

The FIG voted to include parkour as a new gymnastics discipline at its Congress in December 2018, a decision criticised by groups who claimed the worldwide body had no legitimate claim to taking over the running of the sport.

It proposed parkour for inclusion at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games but its application was rejected by the International Olympic Committee.

Confirmation of the latest postponement of the Parkour World Championships came during a meeting of the FIG Executive Committee, where the ruling body also agreed to bring forward the dates of the 2023 Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships by two weeks.

The event in Valencia is now due to run from August 21 to 27.

The FIG also revealed the schedule for its World Cup events in the artistic, rhythmic and trampoline disciplines for 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Cottbus in Germany, Azerbaijan capital Baku, Cairo and Doha are set to stage the four Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cups in each of the three years.

Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup events in the same period will be hosted in Palaio Faliro in Greece, Pesaro in Italy, Sofia, Tashkent and Baku.

Baku, Rimini in Italy, Coimbra in Portugal, the Swiss city Arosa and Saint-Petersburg are scheduled to stage Trampoline World Cups next year.