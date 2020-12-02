The global governing body for parkour has called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to reject an application from the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) to include the sport at Paris 2024.

Parkour Earth, which says it is the International Federation for the sport, has written to the IOC Executive Board urging it to turn down the proposal from the FIG when it decides the programme for the 2024 Olympics on Monday (December 7).

The group has repeatedly accused the FIG of a hostile takeover of parkour, claiming the worldwide body has been guilty of "encroachment and misappropriation" of the discipline.

But the FIG - which claims parkour is a "natural fit" for gymnastics - has continued to ignore the complaints from Parkour Earth and is set to include the sport as part of its proposed slate of events for Paris 2024.

The FIG is also planning to organise a Parkour World Championships in March next year and has held Parkour World Cups after voting to officially include it as a new gymnastics discipline at its Congress in December 2018.

Parkour Earth has accused the FIG of usurping the sport, which featured at last year's World Urban Games in Budapest ©Getty Images

"Our communications with FIG to date have clearly outlined our significant and legitimate concerns," Parkour Earth write in the letter.

"Unfortunately, FIG's encroachment and misappropriation of our sport continues.

"As this situation is still currently unresolved, by way of this letter we wish to formally petition the IOC to reject any submission by the FIG to include parkour on the Olympic programme."

Parkour Earth can take solace from the fact the FIG's attempt to include parkour at Paris 2024 could fail as the IOC has signalled its opposition to adding sports which would increase the number of athletes.

Competitors in parkour would not come from any of the Olympic gymnastics disciplines of artistic, rhythmic or trampoline.

The IOC has said it will only consider applications for new events if they do not add to that sport's Olympic quota.

Beach handball, coastal rowing and an eliminator triathlon race are among the events being proposed by Federations for inclusion at Paris 2024.