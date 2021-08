New Zealand Rugby angers Australia by calling off test over COVID-19 restrictions

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) is refusing to let its men’s team leave the country due to COVID-19 restrictions, forcing their third and final Bledisloe Cup test against Australia to be called off.

Home tests against South Africa have also been cancelled, along with the New Zealand women’s team’s double header with Australia.

The All Blacks were scheduled to meet Australia in Perth in the Bledisloe Cup on August 28.

They were then due to meet South Africa in Dunedin on September 25 and in Auckland on October 3.

All three fixtures have now been cancelled, while NZR also confirmed the Black Ferns' matches with Australia in Christchurch on September 26 and on October 2 would not go ahead.

NZR said the decisions come after it was told by the New Zealand Government that Australia and South Africa would not be able to enter the country.

It also cited uncertainty over The Rugby Championship schedule as the reason not to send a team to face the Wallabies at the Optus Stadium.

"We share the disappointment of our fans, players and other stakeholders, particularly those in Dunedin where the sold-out 100th Test between the All Blacks and South Africa was shaping up as a very special occasion," said NZR chief executive Mark Robinson.

"However, after discussions with Government, it is clear that the COVID-19 travel restrictions meant there was no way of bringing the South African and Wallaroos squads into New Zealand and we understand the importance of putting the health and safety of New Zealanders first."

"Angry" Australia head coach Dave Rennie has hit out at NZR, claiming his players found out through social media.

"I thought New Zealand Rugby didn't even have the respect to consult RA (Rugby Australia) about their decision, so that's hugely disappointing," said Rennie.

Australia travelled to New Zealand earlier this month to face their old adversaries, where they lost 57-22.

Australia head coach Dave Rennie is incensed by New Zealand Rugby's decision to pull out of their encounter ©Getty Images

Rennie also highlighted the fact his team also visited New Zealand in October last year to play two tests.

"I feel like there's only one of us doing what's in the best interest of the game," added Rennie.

"Last year we went to New Zealand to ensure the games were played for the benefit of both countries.

"We quarantined in Wellington for two weeks.

"The expectation was we made a commitment to go there this year, they'd come here and they haven't honoured.

"It tells you more about them than us I reckon."

Speaking on the decision to not have the All Blacks travel to Perth this weekend, Robinson said: "Without complete certainty on the team’s next movements around The Rugby Championship we felt it was prudent for the team to stay put in New Zealand until SANZAAR have announced the full tournament schedule.

"Once the team leaves our shores, they currently can’t return until November 23 post their Northern Tour, so given the uncertainty, it makes sense to pause and get more clarity on these fixtures.

"We remain 100 per cent committed to playing in the entire Fortinet Rugby Championship in 2021 and are working closely with SANZAAR to look at a range of options to reschedule these important matches."