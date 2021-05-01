The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has called off its men’s national team’s tour to Fiji due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour was scheduled to be held in July, but the IRFU claimed it was "no longer viable" following concerns over a rise in COVID-19 cases in Fiji.

A recent outbreak of COVID-19 has led the Fijian Government to put most of the Pacific island into lockdown.

Fiji - which has a population of 930,000 - has recorded just over 100 cases and two deaths since the start of the pandemic.

But there are reportedly 50 active cases, resulting in tighter restrictions being put in place.

The IRFU said it would now speak to other unions in a bid to arrange an alternative test match in July.

Fiji last faced Ireland in 2017 when they suffered a 23-20 defeat at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin ©Getty Images

"A great deal of effort has gone into the planning of the tour, which was predicated on a safety first approach," said IRFU performance director David Nucifora.

"Fiji up until this point had been relatively untouched by the pandemic but that picture has quickly changed and unfortunately it is no longer viable to proceed with the tour."

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell said he was "incredibly disappointed" by the cancellation of the tour.

"It would have been a tough rugby challenge against an excellent Fijian side and a huge opportunity for us to develop as a group and build on the progress made during the past year," said Farrell.

"Touring is such an invaluable experience in terms of what we learn about the group and that is why the IRFU worked tirelessly with Simon Raiwalui, the high performance general manager of Fiji Rugby, to make the tour a reality and it is such a shame that it can now not go ahead.

"We will be looking to source alternative fixtures and we hope to have them nailed down in the coming weeks."