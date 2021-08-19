New York’s Empire State Building, Rome’s Colosseum and the London Eye are among more than 125 landmarks from around the world that will light up in purple to celebrate the launch of the WeThe15 movement prior to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics here.

Multiple international organisations, including the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), are uniting in a bid to transform the lives of 1.2 billion people with disabilities.

Other organisations include the International Disability Alliance, the United Nations (UN) Human Rights, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, and the UN Alliance of Civilizations.

The Special Olympics, Invictus Games, the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf and the IPC are also collaborating for the first time.

Among the other famous landmarks that will illuminate include Geneva’s Jet d’Eau, Moscow’s Ostankino Tower and the Niagara Falls spanning Canada and the United States.

Brisbane will light up purple tonight for @WeThe15, a movement celebrating the 15% of the world’s population with a disability and reminding us of the role we all play in creating a more inclusive world ahead of the @Paralympics. 💜 #WeThe15 pic.twitter.com/r72uDSjce5 — Brisbane City (@brisbanecityqld) August 19, 2021

Sabrina Ibáñez, secretary general for the International Equestrian Federation and President of the Association of Paralympic Sports Organisations, said: "Para sports, like Para equestrian, have shown the world that a disability is only disabling when it prevents someone from doing what they really want to do

"While sporting events like the Paralympics have the power to show the world just how much Para athletes can achieve, there is a real need to shed light on the challenges that some of them face as they go about their daily lives.

"A change of social attitude towards people with disabilities is very much required if we are to tear down the barriers that currently prevent them from contributing fully to their communities.

"The WeThe15 campaign has paved the way for this change to happen. And it is encouraging to see the level of international support that the campaign has received to date and the long term commitment of all involved to addressing the needs of people with disabilities around the world."