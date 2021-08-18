The arrival of the Paralympic symbol to Tokyo’s Odaiba Marine Park has been hit by further delays due to bad weather here.

The International Paralympic Committee’s Agitos logo was originally expected to be put in place today only for strong winds to dash those plans.

Tokyo 2020 confirmed yesterday that the installation had been moved to tomorrow before putting out a statement today to say it would now take place on Friday (August 20) - just four days before the scheduled start of the Paralympics.

The Agitos - which features three shapes in the colours of red, blue and green - will take the place of the Olympic Rings which were removed from Tokyo Bay following the conclusion of the Olympic Games.

It is set to be transported on a barge and depart from the facility in Yokohama where it was manufactured.

Tokyo 2020 said the barge which the logo sits on will be anchored in place by mooring cables before a safety inspection is conducted.

The transportation of the logo is expected to take two and a half hours, but Tokyo 2020 admitted the transfer was "susceptible to weather conditions and easily affected by waves and wind".

The Agitos, which is set to illuminate in white at night, stands at 17.5 metres high and weighs approximately 94 tonnes.

The Olympic Rings were first installed on a barge in January 2020 before being removed in August of that year after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed until 2021.

It was towed away to Yokohama for inspections before being returned in December.

The monument was lit up every night during the Olympics, which ran from July 23 to August 8.