The Olympic Rings monument is set to be replaced by the International Paralympic Committee's Agitos logo after being removed from Tokyo Bay following the conclusion of the Olympic Games.

Athletes are beginning to arrive in Tokyo for the Paralympic Games, due to open on August 24.

The Agitos - which features three shapes in the colours of red, blue and green - will take the place of the Olympic Rings at Odaiba Marine Park.

It is not yet clear when the logo will be installed for the Paralympics, which are scheduled to run through to September 5.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics are due to begin in less than two weeks ©Getty Images

"I had worries at first about going ahead with the Olympics amid the coronavirus pandemic, but I (now) feel it was good to have it held as the strong performances by young athletes cheered me up," Hiroto Sato, who was watching the removal of the rings, told Kyodo News.

The giant floating rings were first installed on a barge in January 2020 before being removed in August of that year after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics were postponed until 2021.

The monument - which measured 33 metres in width and 15m in height, and weighed around 69 tonnes - was towed away to Yokohama for inspections before being returned in December.

It was lit up every night during the Olympics, which ran from July 23 to August 8.