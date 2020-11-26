The Olympic Rings monument is set to return to Tokyo Bay on December 1 following safety and maintenance checks.

According to NHK, the giant rings are to return within the next week following their removal in August.

The barge containing the Rings has been part of the Odaiba district in the Japanese capital since January after they were put on display to commemorate the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

Before it was removed for safety checks, the Olympic Rings would be lit up at night, although they will not be as frequently illuminated after their return.

Reports suggest the monument will only be lit up on the first day of it returning to Tokyo Bay and no ceremony will be held, all to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The pandemic has led to the postponement of the Games that were set to start in July.

Now, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8 next year and will be followed by the Paralympics, currently set for August 24 to September 5.

The Rings were removed on August 6 and towed to a factory in Yokohama where they was made, according to Kyodo News.

The monument measures 33 metres in width and 15m in height, and weighs around 69 tonnes.

The Rings were officially inaugurated on the evening of January 24, exactly six months before the initial date for the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The site of the monument is the location of marathon swimming and triathlon events at Tokyo 2020.