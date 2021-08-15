Bhutan's first Paralympic delegation rub shoulders with civic leaders in Japan

Bhutan's first-ever Paralympians have attended civic functions in Hakone as they take time out from a pre-Tokyo 2020 training camp.

Gyeltshen Gyeltshen and Chimi Dema have qualified for men’s and women’s F40 shot put contests respectively, while Pema Rigsel will compete in the national sport, archery.

Rigsel was previously Bhutan's first athlete to appear at the Asian Para Games.

The six-person delegation, which also includes two coaches and an official, are staying at Seisa University's Hakone campus.

The Bhutan Paralympic Committee (BPC), founded in 2017, has been supported by the the Seisa Group for several years.



Seisa Group founder Yasuo Miyazawa met the Bhutan delegation, before they took part in an online conference with Odawara Mayor Kenichi Kato.

The athletes are currently training at the Shiroyama track and field stadium in Odawara.

Back in Hakone, the BPC party attended a handover ceremony for a lantern carrying a Paralympic Flame.

Flames from all 47 prefectures are to be married up in Tokyo before the Paralympics begin on August 24.