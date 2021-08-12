Away supporters will not be permitted during the next round of European international fixtures in September because of the COVID-19 pandemic, UEFA has told its members.

Qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and a handful of friendly matches are scheduled between September 1 and 8.

In a joint letter to national associations, FIFA and UEFA said they had been monitoring the pandemic across the continent, and have decided to block away fans from attending the fixtures.

The letter cited "recent COVID-19 spikes in Europe combined with the large number of matches to be played during the September international window."

A similar blanket ban on away fans has been in place has been in place for the qualifying rounds of UEFA's European club competitions.

Home fans will, however, be permitted, and several matches could be held at full capacity.

Wembley welcomed more than 65,000 fans for the European Championship final in July, and could be at full capacity with home fans for England's qualifier against Andorra next month ©Getty Images

Hungarian capital Budapest allowed full houses at its Euro 2020 matches held at the Puskás Aréna in June, although required all those attending to be fully vaccinated, while Wembley welcomed more than 65,000 for the final in July, and could host up to 90,000 for England's qualifier against Andorra on September 5.

The English Football Association has said the away fans' situation will be reviewed again for international matches in October and November.

UEFA’s qualifying groups for the 2022 World Cup began in March, and are due to conclude during November’s round of international fixtures.

In September 2020, the UEFA Executive Committee extended the international windows for next month to incorporate three matches instead of the usual two because of the impact of COVID-19-enforced postponements, a move which it also made for the international windows in October and November 2020 and March 2021.

The international windows are scheduled to return to a double matchday from October 2021.

The winners of each of the 10 European groups will automatically qualify, while the runners-up will advance to a playoff stage alongside the two best UEFA Nations League group winners who finished outside the top two in World Cup qualifying.

These playoffs will be held in March 2022, and decide the final three European countries to qualify for the World Cup, which is being held in Qatar in November and December next year.