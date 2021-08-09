The Global Esports Federation (GEF) announced Emirates Esports, which represents the United Arab Emirates, as the organisation's 100th member.

The news was delivered at the GEF's Connected @Townhall session where it also called for expressions of interest from member federations to host future Global Esports Games.

Emirates Esports promotes esports in the United Arab Emirates and is firmly committed to advancing the GEF’s values of equality, fair play, diversity, inclusion, and innovation under the leadership of Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa al Nahyan as President.

"The Global Esports Federation has established a powerful convening platform built to be of service to the world’s esports community," said Chris Chan, GEF President.

"The continued rise of esports and inclusive engagement with youth underpin our work in promoting the credibility, legitimacy, and prestige of esports globally."

By 2022, the esports industry is predicted to be worth $1.9 billion (£1.368 billion/€1.615 billion) ©Getty Images

The GEF's flagship event, Global Esports Games, is set to be hosted for the first time in Singapore from December 17 to 19 2021.

Istanbul and Riyadh are set to host the 2022 and 2023 events respectively.

Host cities for the Global Esports Games from 2024 to 2027 will be announced during the Singapore 2021 Global Esports Games in December this year.

In Singapore, Dota 2, eFootball PES 2021 and Street Fighter V will all be contested, according to the GEF's Team Preparation Guide Briefing.

Esports featured at the 2018 Asian Games as a demonstration sport and has also been confirmed as a medal event at the 2022 edition scheduled for Hangzhou in China.