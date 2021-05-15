Singapore to stage inaugural Global Esports Games, followed by Istanbul and Riyadh

The Global Esports Federation (GEF) has announced that the first three editions of the Global Esports Games are to take place in Singapore, Istanbul and Riyadh, in that order and starting from this year.

Set to be held annually in December, it is promised that the Games will bring together esports, virtual sport, music and entertainment.

The GEF - which was founded in December 2019 - intends for the Global Esports Games to be its flagship event.

"The Global Esports Games have drawn overwhelming interest," GEF President Chris Chan said.

"We have undergone a rigorous selection process.

"Now the work and creativity truly begin as we set the stage for the world's esports athletes and players to shine."

The Singapore event will be the inaugural edition of the Games, which were first announced by the GEF in October 2020 and could be seen as a rival competition to the International Esports Federation World Championship.





The GEF has also vowed to establish a World Esports Tour, which it claims will be "a professional-level esports tournament held across the year in geographically diverse leading and emerging cities".

The Global Esports Games will feature "teams from across the world participating in multi-title esports competitions and active esports", according to the GEF.

"The first Global Esports Games to be held in December this year will provide the opportunity to showcase esports to the world," said Ng Chong Geng, President of the Singapore Esports Association.

"We are grateful to have the opportunity to host this truly historic event."

GEF chief executive Paul Foster said the Games would be in line with the governing body's motto, "#worldconnected".

"We have listened to the athletes and players, the incredible publishers and developers, and the wider community to create a platform for athletes to shine, representing countries and territories as in other prestigious multi-sport competitions," Foster said.

GEFcon, a global convention, and the GEFestival, a "dynamic celebration of inclusive esports culture", will be held parallel o the Games.