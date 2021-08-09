Northern Mariana Islands set to host golf tournament with proceeds going towards hosting of 2022 Pacific Mini Games

Proceeds from the upcoming Charity Classic Golf Tournament at Coral Ocean Golf Resort in Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands are set to go towards the hosting of the 2022 Pacific Mini Games.

The 19th edition of the Charity Classic Golf Tournament is set to take place on August 14.

The Tan Siu Lin Foundation has lent its support as a presidential suite sponsor of the event while Pacific Eco Laundry and Bridge Capitol LLC have joined as deluxe sponsors.

"For nearly two decades, this event has donated portions of the tournament proceeds to community projects and other worthy causes," said Merlie Tolentino, executive director of the Tan Siu Lin Foundation.

"This year, their beneficiary is the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 and the Tan Siu Lin Foundation is pleased to have the opportunity to help HANMI (Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands) provide assistance for the CNMI’s (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands) hosting of the Mini Games for the first time."

The impact of Typhoon Yutu in 2018 saw a reduction in the number of sports scheduled for the 2022 Pacific Mini Games ©Getty Images

Golf has featured at all but two editions of the Pacific Mini Games, after being excluded in the inaugural event in 1981 and the 2005 competition in Palau.

Including golf, there is set to be a total of nine sports at the event - athletics, badminton, baseball, beach volleyball, tennis, triathlon, va'a and weightlifting.

Originally 12 sports were scheduled but the impact of Typhoon Yutu, a tropical cyclone which hit the islands in 2018, forced organisers to reduce the programme to six before adding va'a, tennis and weightlifiting.

The 2022 Pacific Mini Games will be the 11th edition and it is scheduled to take place from June 17 to 25 next year.