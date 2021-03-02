The Organising Committee of the 2022 Pacific Mini Games in the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) has requested budget details from each of the six participating sports.

Athletics, baseball, beach volleyball, triathlon, badminton, and golf are set to feature at the Mini Games, which is scheduled for June 17 to 25 2022.

According to Saipan Tribune, Games Committee co-chair Robin Sapong has asked each sport to submit a draft budget by next month.

This will include equipment costs, logistics and other related expenses.

Sapong also requested that each sport list the equipment and facilities needed for the competition.

"It is very important for each sport association to have their tournament facilities certified according to the standards of their respective International Federations," Sapong said.

A decision on the inclusion of tennis in the 2022 Pacific Mini Games is set to be made in April ©Getty Images

The Pacific Mini Games Organising Committee is continuing to work with the Pacific Games Council to discuss the inclusion of tennis and weightlifting on the programme for the event in Saipan, the CNMI capital.

A decision on the inclusion of the two sports is set to be made during the Pacific Games Council General Assembly in April.

According to the Mini Games charter, the final programme must be confirmed one year before competition.

Twenty-four nations are expected to compete at the 2022 Pacific Mini Games, which were pushed back from 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.