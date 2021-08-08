The United States became the women’s Olympic volleyball champions for the first time with a convincing victory over Brazil in the gold medal match here at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

They took the title in straight sets, winning 25-21, 25-20 and 25-14 in one hour and 22 minutes.

Setter Jordyn Poulter said: "There’s been a long history in our programme trying to achieve this.

"We have been chasing history for a long time.

"To be where we are now, we wouldn’t be in this position without the women who have come before us.

"I am so grateful that we can stand on their shoulders and be as successful as we are and hope to set the standard for the US women’s national team."

The Americans have consistently come close, winning silver at Beijing 2008 and London 2012 before adding a bronze in Rio five years ago.

But in Tokyo, they finally overcame their recent defeats to top the podium.

The United States dominated Brazil in the final of the women's volleyball at Tokyo 2020, winning in straight sets ©Getty Images

Head coach Karch Kiraly said: "We have become much more efficient with our backcourt attack.

"We tried to emphasise the backcourt attack and have four strong hitters available.

"It is not ground-breaking or earth-shattering, but it makes it tougher for the opponent.

"And I think we executed it well throughout the tournament."

The Brazilians had won gold in both 2008 and 2012 but missed out on a medal in 2016.

“This silver is worth gold for us," outside spiker Gabriela Braga Guimaraes said.

"I am not trying to justify our loss but we need to acknowledge the entire process.

"We dedicated ourselves entirely to the game and although we couldn’t implement our strategy, we played with our full minds and hearts through the beginning to the end."

Earlier, Serbia beat South Korea in straight sets to win bronze.