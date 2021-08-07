Sweden won a record fourth Olympic title in team jumping after a dramatic evening at the Baji Koen Equestrian Park.

The team of Henrik von Eckermann and King Edward, Malin Baryard-Johnsson and Indiana and Peder Fredricson and All In prevailed following a jump-off with the United States.

Both the Swedes and the Americans ended the competition with eight penalty points.

At first, it looked like they would jump off for silver and bronze as France were the last to go and led the competition with two penalties, but Penelope Leprevost, riding Vancouver de Lanlore, suffered two refusals and was eliminated.

No penalties were accrued by either side in the jump-off but the Swedes went around quicker to win gold - clocking 122.90sec compared to the 124.20sec managed by the US.

Belgium, who were not expecting a medal, ended up with bronze on 12 penalties after France's late setback.

Sweden's record breaking win has been a long time coming as the country's other Olympic team jumping titles were in 1912, 1920 and 1924.

"Even if you have everything ready, and you think you have everything in place, to make these clearances and not one pole falls, it's almost impossible," said Von Eckermann.

"So I'm just so happy."

France missed out on gold at the death when Penelope Leprevost, riding Vancouver de Lanlore, suffered two refusals ©Getty Images

Fredricson, who won individual silver here, paid tribute to his horse, adding: "He's amazing.

"I bought him when he was seven years old.

"He was an amazing horse already then and, I think, he's one of the best horses in the world."

The American trio was Laura Kraut, Jessica Springsteen and McLain Ward.

Springsteen, who is the daughter of music icon Bruce, said: "I thought all three of our horses jumped great yesterday so I had really high hopes coming in today.

"It really gave me a lot of confidence and the ability to have big dreams of riding with them so I'm just so excited."

Belgium's bronze-winning trio consisted of Pieter Devos, Jerome Guery and Gregory Wathelet.

Britain had hopes of adding to Ben Maher's individual gold but collected 24 penalties with their first two riders to drop out of contention.

Maher subsequently opted not to risk Explosion W and the team withdrew.

Germany's Daniel Deusser also dropped out when his horse refused a fence.