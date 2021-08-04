World number one Ben Maher delivered Britain’s second equestrian gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics here after emerging victorious from a six-rider jump-off in the individual jumping competition.

Riding Explosion W, Maher clocked a winning time of 37.87sec after clearing every fence at the Equestrian Park in Tokyo.

Maher follows in the footsteps of Britain's Nick Skelton who won the event at Rio 2016 and increases his country’s equestrian medal count to five in the Japanese capital.

Britain's other gold medal came in the team evening competition two days ago and they continue to enjoy success here.

Peder Fredricson of Sweden had to settle for silver for the second Games in a row after finishing behind Skelton five years ago.

The Swede, riding All In, came home in 38.02, while Dutch rider Maikel van der Vleuten, on board Beauville Z, secured bronze after completing the course in 38.90.

Maher was among six riders to compete in the jump-off after they all produced clear rounds within 88 seconds.

Ben Maher produced back-to-back clean runs to clinch victory in Tokyo ©Getty Images

Japan’s Daisuke Fukushima, mounting Chanyon, started the finale in fine fashion with another clean run, posting a time of 43.76 before punching the air in celebration.

Sweden’s Malin Baryard-Johnsson, riding Indiana, was the only woman in the field for the jump-off and briefly held top spot after finishing in 40.76.

Her team mate Henrik von Eckermann, on board King Edward, produced the second-fastest time in the earlier round but finished outside of the medals after registering a time of 39.71.

Maher, who claimed team jumping gold at London 2012, then stormed to the top of the standings after a magnificent run on board Explosion W - a chestnut gelding.

The 38-year-old showed great poise, precision and pace to fly over every fence and post an impressive time with two riders left to go.

Fredricson came up short before Van der Vleuten went for gold in the final run of the event only to finishing more than a second slower than Maher.