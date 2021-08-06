Rowing Australia (RA) is to work with Veteran Sport Australia (VSA) to focus on promoting the involvement of veterans and their families in the sport, particularly in indoor rowing.

The partnership is targeted at veterans at all levels of the sport, from grassroots through to international competitions.

It will see the launch of an "Introductory Indoor Rowing Coaching Accreditation course".

Indoor rowing has featured at the Invictus Games for wounded military personnel since it first ran in London in 2014, including at Sydney in 2018.

RA and VSA will also come together for initiatives such as the Anzac Day Indoor Rowing Challenge, where participants aim to row 2,504 metres as many times as possible indoor machines, to signify the April 25 date.

They will also team up on the GRow programme, which seeks to encourage Australians to get active through rowing.

Michael Hartung is the chief executive of VSA, which was founded by Australian International Military Games after the Invictus Games in Sydney, and explained his hopes for where this agreement will lead.

"VSA is thrilled to be partnering with RA to deliver more opportunities for veterans and their families to harness the power of sport," said Hartung.

"The Invictus Games highlighted the popularity of indoor rowing within the veteran community and it has only continued to grow since then.

"This new partnership is off to a great start with our ability to support 250 veterans nationally to undertake coaching accreditations, thanks to support from the Department of Veteran Affairs.

"The indoor rowing course is one suited to those who are looking to progress their knowledge of indoor rowing and support others who take up the sport."

Ian Robson, the chief executive of RA, added: "We are delighted to partner with Veteran Sport Australia.

"This partnership offers great opportunities for our military personnel to enjoy the sport, as well as the health benefits of indoor rowing, and also help grow the sport of rowing."