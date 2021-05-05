The National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) has been urged to back Morocco’s Kamal Lahlou’s bid to become vice-president of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) by an Moroccan Embassy official.

Mohamed Kalakhi, deputy ambassador for the Moroccan Embassy in Zambia, recently paid a courtesy call on the NOCZ at the OlympAfrica in Zambia.

NOCZ President Alfred Foloko and secretary general Boniface Kambikambi met Kalakhi where they discussed a sports partnership between Zambia and Morocco.

The NOCZ said Kalakhi also asked for the National Olympic Committee for "solidarity to support" the candidature of Moroccan National Olympic Committee vice-president Hamid Kamal Lahlou ahead of the ANOCA elections.

Lahlou is in the running to become vice-president of ANOCA with the Executive Committee elections scheduled to be held on May 24 and 25.

Foloko said the NOCZ would announce its official position on which candidate to support once its Board had discussed the matter.

"We are indeed grateful for calling on us and also presenting the candidature of our brother, on behalf of NOCZ we have gotten your message and we will soon inform our Board of your visit," said Foloko.

"It’s the first official visit we have received in terms of candidacy support for the forthcoming elections in Cairo and we will inform our Board of your request and we are thankful."

The NOCZ said Foloko and Kalakhi both reiterated their commitment to Zambia and Morocco working together towards the development of sport.

Foloko claimed the two countries have enjoyed "a good relationship" which has seen Zambia continue to benefit.

He also called on the Moroccan Government to consider partnering with the NOCZ in a bid to develop the OlympAfrica centre which offers sporting facilities to surrounding communities.

"I was just talking to the judo President and I have seen the infrastructure they are building and through your office we would like to see how we can benefit, even with the private sector and how they can invest in our sport environment," said Foloko.

"For us the beneficiaries are the underprivileged children around this centre and when we partner with companies and corporations from your country for us that will be beneficial for the development of these young people."

Kalakhi also reassured Foloko that the relationship between Morocco and Zambia would continue.

"We will keep contact and I hope that we exchange visits between your association and the Moroccan association," Kalakhi added.