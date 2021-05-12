The President of the Burundi National Olympic Committee (BNOC) Lydia Nsekera has released her manifesto for the Presidency of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA), after announcing in March her intention to run for the position.

Also a member of the International Olympic Committee, Nsekera looks to succeed Algeria’s Mustapha Berraf, following her defeat in the 2018 election, losing in the second round by 34 votes to 20.

In her manifesto, Nsekera has vowed to restore the image of ANOCA, stating that achievements made in recent years have not been adequate enough for the governing body.

She also asks for more transparency in the organisation after a "tumultuous" period.

"We must demonstrate our collective will to bring the situation under control by introducing a more appropriate management system, anchored on transparency, trust, mutual respects, focused on the well-being of our athletes and our NOCs, thanks to a structured governance framework, best practices and procedures, and by making continuous improvements," said Nsekera.

"The time has now come to put aside our feelings, our differences, our personal allegiances and to give priority to the well-being and the interest of our organisation, so that together we can bring it back on the path of development and progress."

Nsekera is running on the slogan: "It is never too late to do the right thing, we can do better for ANOCA."

Her promises include improving communication to guarantee transparency across Africa and collaborate with the Games Commission to make the African Games, the African Youth Games and the ANOCA Beach Games more profitable.

La Burundaise Lydia NSEKERA vient d’être approuvée pour affronter Mustapha Berraf au poste de président de l’Association des comités nationaux olympiques d'Afrique.

Elle affrontera le président du comité national olympique algérien, qui l'avait battu en 2018.#akezanet #Burundi pic.twitter.com/bso7nBLoVJ — AKEZA Burundi (@akezanet) May 4, 2021

Nsekera also vouches for inclusion of women, people with disabilities and other minorities, as well as a focus on youth development to improve future generations of athletes.

Nsekera would become the first woman to lead a Continental Association should she be elected President.

Nsekera became the first woman to serve on the FIFA Executive Committee - now Council - when she was elected in 2013.

The BNOC President currently chairs the IOC Women in Sport Commission and serves on the Tokyo 2020 and Los Angeles 2028 Coordination Commissions.

Nsekera is the first candidate declared against Berraf in the upcoming ANOCA Presidential election, which is due to take place on May 25.

Berraf succeeded the Ivory Coast’s Lassana Palenfo in 2018, but the Algerian official has faced several issues during his first four-year term.

Last year he was banned from leaving Algeria due to corruption charges and resigned as head of the Algerian Olympic Committee in May 2020.