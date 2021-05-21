Acosta beats Espinoza again to book Mexican taekwondo spot at Tokyo 2020

Mexico's Briseida Acosta has confirmed her place in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic taekwondo tournament after again being forced to beat compatriot María Espinoza in a playoff.

The Mexican Taekwondo Federation (FMTKD) has faced a selection dilemma in the women's over-67 kilograms heavyweight division with Espinoza, a former Olympic champion, ranked seventh in the world and Acosta eighth.

With only one place per country available at the Pan American Olympic qualifier for Tokyo 2020, Acosta defeated Espinoza 2-1 in a best-of-three series held in Cancun in February 2020 to earn her space.

She then duly earned Mexico a quota place for the Games at the qualifier - held in Costa Rica in March 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the Olympics back by a year.

Following the delay to the Games, the FMTKD opted to again make Acosta face-off with Espinoza.

She again came through, winning in the golden score period after the regulation three rounds ended tied at 8-8 in Mexico City.

María Espinoza won Olympic gold for Mexico at Beijing 2008 ©Getty Images

Twenty-seven-year-old Acosta will now compete at her first Olympics after winning the Pan American Games title in 2019 and two World Championship medals during her career.

Espinoza has a full set of Olympic medals after winning heavyweight gold at Beijing 2008, silver at Rio 2016 and bronze at London 2012.

In 2007 she won gold at the World Championships and Pan American Games, but the 33-year-old may now look to end her career.

"We are going to continue preparing," said Acosta.

"I have been in the national team since I was 16 years old and today is for the work of all this time.

"Maria will always be a reference in taekwondo and has my greatest respect.

"I have simply worked to make my own path and I want to give Mexico the same glories."