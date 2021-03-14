The Mexican Taekwondo Federation has confirmed a bubble has been created at the country’s national high-performance centre (CNAR) to enable athletes to prepare for Tokyo 2020.

María Espinoza, Briseida Acosta and Carlos Sansores, who are set to compete at this year’s Olympic Games, are due to come together at the CNAR where they will work under coaches Alfonso Victoria and Bang Young-sun.

Mexican taekwondo players Rubén Nava, José María Torre, Ashley Arana, René Lizárraga and Bryan Salazar are set to take part along with the Olympic team.

"The boys are very excited and so are the coaches," said Victoria.

"In the last international event that adrenaline and competitive vibe was felt again, and now what we have to do is get the boys going again so that they have that desire to return to the tatami.

"In this preparation we will mark the line that will be worked from here to the Olympic Games."

Victoria said the last training session which also featured Para and under-20 players, carried out in Jalisco was "very beneficial".

He expects an even more challenging experience this time around due to the COVID-19 restrictions as athletes gear up for the Mexico Open, scheduled to be held in Cancún from May 13 to 15.

"Returning to the CNAR will be very interesting and the most complicated thing is trying to cope with the confinement, not being able to go anywhere," said Victoria.

"Psychologically that is not so simple especially when you are dealing with high-performance athletes who must take the body to the limit.

"That psychological stress will be interesting, and we will see how the athletes cope."

Daniela Martínez, Juan Diego García and Francisco Pedroza, who are set to compete at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, are expected to work under coach Jannet Alegría at the CNAR.

Paulina Baliñes, Daniel Zúñiga and Iker Casas have been chosen to train with the trio.

"We are excited that we are going to return to where we were training and the boys are excited that they will do their strong preparation at the CNAR," said Alegría.

"We will compete in the Mexico Open, where we will have a camp with several countries and then we will go to the [Nigerian] International Open in Niamey."