UAB becomes official venue and partner of Birmingham 2022 World Games

The University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) will play a major part in the hosting of the 2022 World Games, the local Organising Committee has announced after signing a large-scale cooperation agreement.

Competitions for the Birmingham 2022 World Games will take place throughout UAB’s campus.

BBVA Field, the home of UAB men’s and women’s soccer, will host lacrosse.

Tug of war action will take place at UAB's track and field facilities, and racquetball and squash will be staged on the courts and gymnasiums of University Recreation Center.

"UAB is uniquely situated and prepared to support The World Games and ensure that Birmingham makes the most of this great, unique opportunity to showcase our city and state to the world," said UAB President Ray L. Watts.

"The UAB community looks forward to being gracious hosts for athletes and spectators alike, and our campus and its amenities offer a beautiful and modern setting that will leave a lasting, positive impression."

In addition to hosting competitions, UAB will also serve as the foundation sponsor for the World Games 2022 Legacy Memorial and the presenting sponsor of Athletes' Village, which will offer housing in UAB residence halls for athletes, coaches and officials.







UAB Medicine will be the presenting sponsor for athletics and spectator medical services at 2022 World Games venues.

The university will also provide language services for international athletes and visitors.

"This is an enormous partnership for The World Games 2022," said chief executive Nick Sellers.

"Not only is UAB opening up their world-class campus as host for competitions and Athlete's Village for many of our athletes and coaches, but their partnership extends to several other areas including leadership and support for our entire medical committee.

"Having this academic, athletic, and medical cornerstone of Birmingham as a major partner of The World Games 2022 represents a strong commitment from our community to this historic moment."

The World Games is a multi-sport event staged every four years by the International World Games Association under the patronage of the International Olympic Committee.

The 11th edition of The World Games will be held in Birmingham in Alabama from July 7 to 17 2022 involving 3,600 athletes from more than 30 sports and 100 countries, having been moved from 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.