Three further competition venues confirmed for World Games 2022

Sloss Furnaces, Birmingham-Southern College (BSC) and Avondale Park have been confirmed as venues for next year’s World Games in Birmingham in the United States.

Sport climbing, breaking, parkour and beach volleyball competitions will be held at Sloss Furances.

Originally operated as a pig iron-producing blast furnace from 1882 to 1971, Sloss Furnaces became one of the first industrial sites in the US to be preserved and restored for public use.

In 1981, the furnaces were designated a national historic landmark by the United States Department of the Interior.

Karen Utz, Sloss Furnaces interim executive director and curator, said the site represented the people that made Birmingham the "magic city".

"We’re excited to help show the rest of the world that spirit with our involvement in the World Games," said Utz.

"This global event will mark yet another historical chapter in the history of the Sloss Furnaces."

Several competitions will take place across BSC's campuses, with its residential halls also providing accommodation for athletes competing at the Games.

Goldfarb Field at Berylson Soccer Park will play host to fistball competitions, while the Bill Battle Coliseum will stage orienteering, karate, wushu and ju-jitsu events.

Founded in 1856, BSC is home to more than 1,100 students from 29 states and 11 countries.

"Promoting the community that surrounds us is a key part of our mission at Birmingham-Southern College, and we see that same vision in the World Games 2022," said BSC President Daniel Coleman.

"We look forward to welcoming fans and athletes from all over the world to the Hilltop."

Avondale Park, a 40-acre wooded park on the slopes of Red Mountain, will stage target archery and field archery competitions.

The park re-opened after $2.88 million (£2 million/€2.41 million) in city-funded renovations in November 2013 and offers Birmingham residents plenty of opportunity for outdoor recreation.

"Avondale Park is one of the best recreational areas our community has to offer, making it a perfect venue for the World Games 2022," said Shonae Eddis-Bennett, director of the Birmingham Parks and Recreation.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to show off Avondale Park to fans and athletes from all over the world.

Sloss Furnaces, BSC and Avondale Park are among 25 venues that will host 30 sports at next year’s World Games, scheduled to run from July 7 to 17.

Legion Field, the Birmingham CrossPlex, Boutwell Auditorium and Protective Stadium have previously been confirmed as venues for the Games.

"We’re excited to announce this next round of venues for the Games," said Nick Sellers, chief executive of the 2022 World Games.

"As we move closer and closer to the beginning of the Games, the announcement of venues where these world-class athletes will compete, and where fans from all over will congregate to watch, drives the anticipation.

"All of our venues offer athletes and fans a unique sporting experience they can’t get anywhere else."