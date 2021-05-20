Reigning champions France are set to return to International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3x3 Women's Series action for the first time in more than a year tomorrow, when the circuit stops in Voiron.

Twelve teams are set to contest the two-day tournament.

The host nation have been drawn in Pool A along with Spain - winners of the season-opening 3x3 Women's Series leg at the FIBA headquarters in Mies, across the Swiss border, last week - and Canada.

Spain's Sandra Ygueravide starred in Mies and was given Most Valuable Player (MVP) honours.

Migna Touré, who was named the 2019 MVP, the world's tip-ranked player Laetitia Guapo, world number six Marie-Eve Paget and 3x3 Women's Series debutant Soana Lucet make up the French team.

France won six of nine legs of the 2019 season, before last year's could not take place because of the coronavirus pandemic.







ROC, Romania and Mongolia have all qualified for Tokyo 2020, where 3x3 is set for an Olympic debut, and all will feature in Voiron.

Russia - able to compete using the country's name and flag, unlike at the Olympics - are in Pool B with Poland and Switzerland.

The Netherlands, Mongolia and Slovakia are in Pool C and Romania, Israel and a Russian under-25 side are in Pool D.

Israel and Slovakia will be making their debuts.

This latest 3x3 Women's Series event will be a vital tune-up opportunity ahead of an Olympic qualifier in Graz in Austria next week.