Members of Japan’s national 3x3 basketball team looked to push their case for Olympic selection when they competed at a Tokyo 2020 test event.

It was the first time 3x3 basketball had been played at the Aomi Urban Sports Park, which will stage the discipline when it makes its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

No spectators were permitted to attend the Ready Steady Tokyo test event, but it was hailed as a "highly-entertaining" by organisers despite wet weather forcing it to be cut short.

The test event saw seven candidates for Japan’s national team feature alongside 13 of the country’s under-23 players.

With 24 players split across six teams, games began on Saturday (May 15) with the pool round and subsequent quarter-finals to determine yesterday’s four semi-finalists.

Japan A - featuring national team members Masahiro Komatsu, Yosuke Saito, Yuya Nagayoshi and Solchiro Fujitaka - claimed a 20-17 win over Japan F in the first semi-final of the day before Japan B - including Ryuto Yasuoka, Yusel Sugiura and Keljiro Mitani - defeated Japan D 21-16.

The final was called off due to the weather but Komatsu said he was delighted to have the chance to play at the venue.

"We saw some advantage being a team and the improvements we can make," said Komatsu.

"We will address the improvements as we play more games.

"This an important opportunity I had, to play a game at this venue, and I'm very thankful for all the people who were involved in this event."

There were no spectators inside the Aomi Urban Sports Park for the 3x3 basketball test event for Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Japan is expected to name its squad for the 3x3 basketball competition in late June as it looks to whittle down a list of 14 players up for selection to just four for the Games.

Yasuoka said it was important to have game-time with fellow Japanese Olympic hopefuls.

"I knew what they wanted to do and what their characteristics are, which makes it easier for me to organise and attack," said Yasuoka.

"I personally think it was a very good test match in that aspect, as it will definitely come in handy in the actual [Olympics]."

It was the second time Aomi Urban Sports Park - which will also host Olympic sport climbing and Paralympic football five-a-side - has seen action in the lead-up to Tokyo 2020.

"It's great," said Komatsu.

"In Japan, [FIBA's 3x3 World Tour] was held in Utsunomiya, Tochigi, and I think the environment is comparable to Utsunomiya."

Yasuoka added: "The atmosphere is completely different.

"Due to the current situation we've mostly been playing in gymnasiums lately, so it's been a great experience to play outside in an Olympic venue."

Four spots are left to be filled in the 3x3 tournament at the Games, with two qualification tournaments remaining ahead of Tokyo 2020.

The first of those is scheduled to be held in Graz in Austria from May 26 to 30 where three places will be on offer before the final qualifier, set to run from June 4 to 6 in Hungarian city Debrecen, will see the last ticket for the Games handed out.

Four teams in each of the men's and women's tournaments have already secured their place at Tokyo 2020.