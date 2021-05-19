Deloitte has signed a seven-year deal to become a major sponsor of the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

The financial and consultancy giant has been named as the official professional services provider of the Californian Games.

In addition, it will continue as a sponsor of Team USA through to their home event.

Deloitte will work to deliver an "innovative and technologically advanced experience for athletes, fans, partners and the community" in Los Angeles.

The company will also help LA28 and Team USA with services that "help the Games come to life behind the scenes".

"As we prepare to welcome the world to Los Angeles, we are thrilled to collaborate with Deloitte on our journey as we explore and evolve what the Olympic and Paralympic Games experience can be," said Kathy Carter, the chief revenue officer at LA28.

"Leveraging Deloitte's abilities across numerous industry sectors, we're looking at the fan journey like never before and connecting the experience in ways that will completely transform the Games.

"Deloitte has been an incredible sponsor for Team USA and the Olympic and Paralympic Movement in the United States and we couldn't be more proud to extend their involvement to LA28."

Deloitte will continue its sponsorship of Team USA which stretches back to 2009 ©Getty Images

A number of organisations across Olympic and Paralympic sport have been backed by Deloitte.

The firm has sponsored the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee for 11 years and supports "Team Deloitte" athletes on their journey to the Games.

"Deloitte is proud to be the official professional services provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, building upon our long-standing sponsorship with Team USA, which has been in place since 2009," said Stacy Janiak, the managing partner and chief growth officer with the company.

"As part of our relationship, over the next seven years we will be supporting LA28 with management and business consulting services as both a trusted advisor and sponsor, helping the Games organisers in their efforts to deliver an unparalleled Olympic and Paralympic experience for athletes, fans and the community."

Deloitte joins Delta Air Lines and Comcast as sponsors of LA28.

Delta joined as the inaugural founding partner in March 2020 while Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal, gained the same status in March this year.

NBCUniversal is the owner of the US media rights for the Olympics across all platforms until 2032.