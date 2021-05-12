SoFi Stadium, which is set to host Opening and Closing Ceremonies for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, has held what is being billed as the first fully-vaccinated concert in the United States - and the venue's first event with spectators permitted.

There were 20,000 fans - all essential workers - in the stadium for Global Citizen's "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World", which was headlined by Foo Fighters and included performances from Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin and Eddie Vedder.

H.E.R. also performed, although did so from outside the stadium.

Organisers say it was the country's first large-scale music event for a COVID-19-compliant audience.

The stadium was less than a third full and all attendees had to show proof of vaccination before entering.

All concertgoers wore masks - alcohol and food were not available.

Global Citizen put on the concert to raise money for doses of coronavirus vaccines, to encourage people to get the jabs and to advocate for first-world nations sharing vaccines and not stockpiling supplies.





"Nervous is an understatement, everything had to be buttoned up," Global Citizen chief executive Hugh Evans told Rolling Stone, discussing preparations for Vax Live.

"We had to make sure everyone was fully vaccinated, we needed temperature checks and rapid testing on site, contact tracing, and limited capacity in every area of the production.

"It's very intense, but we did it because we wanted to demonstrate that if you take the vaccine, this is the pathway to open up."

World leaders including US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, all made video appearances, urging people to get vaccinated and help other nations that need resources.

During their set, Foo Fighters dedicated their song My Hero to essential workers for their efforts during the pandemic.

Come 2028, SoFi Stadium is expected to host elements of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games, as well as football and archery events.

It is home to two National Football League franchises - the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers - who moved in last season but had to play their games behind closed doors owing to the pandemic.

SoFi Stadium is set to host Super Bowl LVI in February 2022 and the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in January 2023, while it could also be used during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which the US is co-hosting with Canada and Mexico.