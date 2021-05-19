The National Olympic Committee of Lithuania (LNOC) has announced plans for an Olympic Festival in the country during Tokyo 2020.

It is due to take place at the Arts Zone in Nida, a town located on the unusual geographical feature the Curonian Spit and close to the border with Russia's Kaliningrad region.

Those at the festival will be able to watch this year's re-arranged Olympics on a big screen, and participate in live chats with the Lithuanian team in Tokyo.

Famous artists will perform while there will be the chance to meet athletes and try out Olympic sports.

Similar festivals are planned for Czech Republic, France, Germany, Slovakia, The Netherlands, Sweden, Romania and Slovenia, with the events designed to fill a void after overseas fans were banned from Tokyo 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Although fans from abroad will not be admitted to the Olympics, I have no doubt that their support from Nida will reach out and inspire our Olympians in Tokyo," said LNOC President Daina Gudzinevičiūtė, an Olympic champion in trap shooting from Sydney 2000 and an International Olympic Committee member.

LNOC President Daina Gudzinevičiūtė said International Olympic Committee members were impressed with the choice of venue ©Getty Images

"Nida is an exceptional place not only in terms of its amazing nature, but also by its special atmosphere.

"The representatives of the International Olympic Committee were impressed to learn about the place where we are planning to hold the festival.

"We follow the news related to the epidemiological situation every day and will do everything to ensure that the participants of the festival can safely enjoy sports events and together support the athletes."

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are due to run between July 23 and August 8 after being moved back a year due to COVID-19.

Lithuania won a silver and three bronze medals at the last Summer Games in Rio in 2016.