More than 2,000 people have taken part in a mass-participation training event run remotely by the National Olympic Committee of Lithuania (LNOC) and the Lithuanian Olympic Fund (LOF).

Running from February 17 to 21, LTeam Winter Festival 2021 saw Lithuanian athletes lead 14 different training sessions designed to be carried out remotely.

Developed for the festival, the LNOC has now shared the workouts on its YouTube channel for posterity.

"We have witnessed once again that sport matters - not just for professionals," declared LNOC President Daina Gudzinevičiūtė, a Sydney 2000 trap shooting gold medallist.

"Lithuanian residents of all ages participated in the virtual festival; kindergartens, schools, various sports organisations as well as coaches joined the festivity, while parents had the opportunity to bring in variety into their quarantine routine by having fun with their offspring."

Those taking part in the festival also had an opportunity to win branded apparel, such as an LTeam scarf or warm headphones, by sharing a workout photo which included the word "LTeam" on social media and submitting a registration form.

Organisers report receiving more than 2,000 entries.







"It was much fun to watch the participants’ photos which they shared on social networks - wide children’s smiles made it possible to sense the true meaning of this winter sports festivity," said LOF director Mantas Marcinkevičius.

"The participants' creativity was also very impressive, as the photos and videos showed how much effort was put into successful implementation of the conditions of the festival."

Athletes leading workouts included basketball player Dalia Belickaite, canoeist Ričardu Nekriošiumi and cyclist Olivija Baleišyte.

Lithuania won three bronze medals and one silver at the Rio 2016 Olympics, and the country has begun vaccinating athletes and coaches in preparation for Tokyo 2020.