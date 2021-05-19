Zambian Chef de Mission warns officials will need to be "guards" for Tokyo 2020 athletes

Zambia's Chef de Mission for Tokyo 2020 has warned that officials will need to act like "guards" for athletes while they prepare for the Olympics.

Hazel Kennedy, the National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) vice-president, was speaking at a meeting organised by the NOCZ to discuss this year's rearranged Games.

The main focus was the logistical challenges caused by coronavirus and the restrictions which will be placed on everyone travelling to Japan.

Kennedy said officials needed to be vigilant to ensure athletes do not contract COVID-19 before or during Tokyo 2020.

"There is going to be a lot work for coaches and managers, you will have to be like guards for your athletes," she said.

"It's very taxing and trying but you will have to be on top of things.

"As management we will want you to be very honest with any problems arising from your camp, here we are talking about life matters.

"So let's be mindful, COVID-19 is real out there."

Samuel Matete won 400 metres hurdles silver for Zambia at Atlanta 1996 ©Getty Images

Zambian athletes are expected to receive their second COVID-19 vaccinations next month.

They are due to be based at a training camp in Asahi in Japan from July 9, before the Olympic Opening Ceremony on July 23.

All athletes and officials will travel as one group and depart within 48 hours of their competition ending.

They will be required to have a smartphone for contact tracing and must provide all of their movements from the 45 days before departure.

In January, the NOCZ called on all group training for Olympic hopefuls in the country to be halted to guard against athletes contracting and spreading COVID-19.

Zambia has claimed one silver and one bronze medal in its Olympic history.

Samuel Matete came second in the men's 400 metre hurdles at Atlanta 1996 and boxer Keith Mwila took home bronze in the men's light flyweight at Los Angeles 1984.