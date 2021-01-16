The National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) has called on all group training for Olympic hopefuls in the country to be halted to guard against athletes contracting and spreading COVID-19.

"NOCZ is urging you all to suspend group Training activities for Olympic Games bound athletes and all those in contention for Olympic Games' slots for at least 2 weeks," NOCZ President Alfred Foloko wrote in a letter sent to all federations affiliated with the National Olympic Committee.

The NOCZ instructions are "based on our desire to protect the health and safety of our athletes" and the community, Foloko explained.

Foloko also advised athletes and officials to take advantage of free COVID-19 testing where possible, and to train at home while group activities do not take place.

Zambia has now reported more than 30,000 coronavirus cases, with daily increases rising sharply since the start of 2021.

The nation has also reported 527 deaths, and a new, faster-spreader variant of the virus has ben detected in Zambia, leading to several countries barring travellers from Zambia and other nations in southern Africa.

Not being able to train as usual will be a blow for Zambian athletes who have both qualified for the Games or are preparing for qualification events.

Zambia's women's football team have booked their place at Tokyo 2020 ©Facebook/FAZ

Hazel Kennedy, Zambia's Chef de Mission for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, recently spoke of how significant the event in the Japanese capital will be for Zambia, given the 1964 Games in Tokyo were where Zambia made its Olympic bow.

Competing under the banner of Northern Rhodesia, Zambia gained independence from Britain during the 1964 Olympics.

"For the NOCZ it’s special because that’s where our Olympian became world champion in Tokyo and that’s where Zambia was born," Kennedy said.

"It will also be special in the sense that the host country have put in a lot because of coronavirus although there have been concerns about the games being held but we remain hopeful that they will go on."

Samuel Matete, winner of the only silver medal in Zambia's Olympic history in the 400 metres hurdles at Atlanta 1996, won a world title in the same race in Tokyo in 1991.