The National Olympic Committee of Zambia (NOCZ) has welcomed officials from the Japanese embassy to discuss preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

NOCZ President Alfred Foloko and secretary general Boniface Kambikambi hosted the special visit on March 30.

The two officials greeted Arai Wakana, head of political affairs and coordination at the Embassy of Japan in Zambia.

Iwamura Naoki, the second secretary of public affairs and cultural section at the embassy, was also present at the meeting.

The NOCZ said the meeting saw both parties discuss their preparations for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

The NOCZ officials offered their thanks to the Japanese Government for their ongoing efforts and plans for the Games, which are set to take place amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Tokyo 2020 preparations were reportedly the focus of the meeting ©Facebook/TeamZambia

The meeting was viewed as an important one, with the Embassy of Japan officials having been recently accredited to Zambia.

Wakana and Kambikambi reportedly outlined Japan’s assurance that the Games will take place successfully to the NOCZ officials.

Zambia have qualified athletes for the Games in athletics and boxing to date.

The Zambian women’s football team has also earned a berth at the Olympic Games for the first time after winning the Confederation of African Football qualifying tournament.

Zambia will hope to secure a first Olympic medal since Samuel Matete earned silver in the men's 400 metres hurdles at Atlanta 1996 when they compete at Tokyo 2020.