The World Karate Federation (WKF) has partnered with MSM PR & Communications as the sport prepares for its Olympic debut.

MSN will aim to deliver a successful communications strategy to make the most of the martial art's historic first appearance on the grandest sporting stage at Tokyo 2020.

It will help the WKF's communications department "shape the narrative" around karate's debut while also assisting in the delivery of traditional and digital media in the build-up to the Games.

"As we are heading to possibly the most important moment in the history of karate, we at the WKF endeavour to maximise all our opportunities to make the most of the Olympic debut of our sport," said WKF President Antonio Espinós.

"The WKF intends to cause a sensation in Tokyo while maintaining our core values, and to do so we have put our heart and soul into reaching the Games at the height of our progress.

"Our partnership with MSM PR & Communications will be instrumental in helping us to convey the right narrative around our Olympic debut while putting the spotlight on the greatness of our sport and the added value of karate as an Olympic sport."

Karate is on the Tokyo 2020 programme but has not retained its place for Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

Karate at Tokyo 2020 will take place at the combat sport's famous Nippon Budokan venue but the WKF has not retained its place for Paris 2024.

This means that, as things stand, karate's Olympic experience will be a one-off.

The WKF are, therefore, determined to put on a good show in Tokyo but its ambitions have not been helped by the COVID-19 pandemic which pushed the Games back by a year to 2021.

If the rearranged Olympics do go ahead in July and August, coronavirus restrictions will mean that all sports will go ahead in front of flatter atmospheres, making it harder to leave an impact.

"We know the WKF team well from past events so it is quite a natural fit for MSM to join forces with the federation for this significant Olympic milestone," said Andrew Mitchell, the chief executive of MSM which is based in Olympic capital Lausanne.

"Together we will tell the stories of the sport and especially the athletes as karate returns 'home' for what is arguably the biggest moment in the federation's history."

