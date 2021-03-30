Espinós claims WKF has used event stoppage to prepare "even better" for Olympic debut

World Karate Federation (WKF) President Antonio Espinós believes the coronavirus-enforced stoppage of its major events has given the organisation the chance to "focus on preparing our Olympic debut even better".

Espinós delivered a message of optimism during the opening of the WKF's latest round of virtual meetings with its National Federations.

The WKF held its first international event in more than a year when Istanbul staged a leg of the Karate-1 Premier League circuit earlier this month.

"We had not been able to organise events in over a year but now we have finally managed to host our first international competition since the pandemic outbreak," said Espinós.

"The Karate 1-Premier League in Istanbul was a great success, and it is fantastic news that this tournament brilliantly took place in Istanbul.

"Now that we have celebrated this event, we can be confident that we will continue making an impact worldwide through our competitions."

WKF President Antonio Espinós expressed optimism to members following the restart of major karate events ©WKF

Karate is due to make its first Olympic appearance at Tokyo 2020, pushed back to this year because of the COVID-19 crisis.

The pandemic brought a halt to qualification competitions, but Espinós claims the WKF has used the additional time wisely.

"All the members of the karate family have been working very hard over the last months to further extend the progress of our sport," he said.

"The halt of our competitions due to the coronavirus pandemic has given us the opportunity to focus on preparing our Olympic debut even better.

"Now, I am more convinced than ever that the debut of our sport in Tokyo 2020 will be a huge success."