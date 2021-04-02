Paul Foster has been named as the first chief executive of the Global Esports Federation (GEF).

Foster, who has served as the organisation’s chief operating officer since April 2020, was appointed to the new role as the GEF reportedly anticipates a "greater surge in growth" and "the acceleration of esports as a key driver of the economy worldwide."

"With esports becoming increasingly relevant both to the broader economy and to the development of many countries, the GEF is poised for tremendous growth," said its President Chris Chan.

"The GEF Board and I trust in Paul’s vision and leadership."

The GEF, which describes itself as "promoting the credibility, legitimacy and prestige of esports" was founded in December 2019, and now boasts more than 90 member federations.

"The GEF offers a global, inclusive, and connected platform," said Foster.

"When we began this journey, we had a framework for potential, a bunch of ideas. We simply said, everyone is welcome, a notion of radical inclusivity.

“I’m grateful for the trust of all of our members and our Board, the entire esports community. We are all – all of us, together – just getting started. We call it #worldconnected.”



"We engaged constantly, guided only by a set of values. From that naturally came a spirit of boundless innovation that drives our work.

"I’m grateful for the trust of all of our members and our Board and the entire esports community.

"We are all just getting started - and we call it #worldconnected."

The GEF say this year they are hopeful of staging the first Global Esports Games, building on the success of last year’s #worldconnected series, and continuing with plans towards new GEF centres in Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East and North Africa region.

The organisation recently announced a collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, with it aiming to contribute towards the United Nations sustainable development goals, that in turn aim to help empower young people around the world.