Jessie Diggins, a Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic team sprint gold medallist and the current World Cup champion, heads the United States cross-country skiing team announced for the 2021-2022 season.

US Ski and Snowboard, using published selection criteria from last season, has named an experienced group of athletes.

Diggins, the reigning International Ski Federation (FIS) World Cup overall women's champion, will be joined by two-time World Cup race winner Rosie Brennan and 2020 FIS Junior World Championship double gold medallist Gus Schumacher.

Twenty-year-old Schumacher, who just two years ago was a member of the development team, has moved up from the men's B to the A team following a breakout season that included more than a dozen top-30 World Cup finishes.

JC Schoonmaker, 20, who was on the development team last season, joins Schumacher in the men’s A team after recording numerous top-30 World Cup results last season.

Two-time FIS World Cup winner Rosie Brennan is named in the US cross-country skiiing team for the 2021-2022 Olympic season ©Getty Images

Diggins and Brennan are joined in the women’s A team by 22-year-old Hailey Swirbul, who achieved her first World Cup podium finish last season.

Three athletes have been named to the women's B team - Julia Kern, Katharine Ogden and 19-year-old Sydney Palmer-Leger.

Kevin Bolger, Scott Patterson and Logan Hanneman make up the men's B team.