Eight mascot designs have been shortlisted for the Lake Placid 2023 Winter World University Games - all of them mammals.

A marten, a beaver, a blue bear and a moose are among the shortlisted designs after members of the public were invited to submit proposals.

A panel of judges will now decide the winner, with the result of a public vote - which whittled 130 entries down to eight - set to account for 20 per cent of the judging criteria.

Creativity and "alignment with messaging" of Lake Placid 2023 are said to account for 30 per cent of the judging criteria each, with the remaining 20 per cent belonging to production feasibility.

The eight-person Mascot Selection Committee includes Lake Placid 2023 chief operating officer Ashley Walden and Andrew Weibrecht, an Olympic super-G medallist at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014, who is a Lake Placid native.

City University of New York chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez and State University of New York chancellor James Malatras are also on the panel, as is Kelly Cummings who chairs the state's Olympic Regional Development Authority.

Believer Beaver, the mascot design submitted by Scott Rohe ©I Love NY

All eight of the shortlisted designs were submitted by New York State residents.

They are Adi, Adirondack Mac, Believer Beaver, Bo the Black Bear, Flurry, Ghost the Grey Wolf, Pine and Rocky Marten - and can be viewed in full here.

A result is expected to be announced on or around May 21.

Lake Placid - host of the Winter Olympics in 1932 and 1980 - is due to stage the World University Games from January 12 to 22 in 2023.

It hosted a Winter Universiade in 1972, while the 1993 Summer Universiade was also held in New York State, in Buffalo.