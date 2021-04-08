A competition to design the mascot for the Lake Placid 2023 World University Games has been launched by New York's under-fire Governor, Andrew Cuomo.

Any New York State resident aged 18 or over, or any resident of the United States resident currently enrolled at a college or university in New York State, may enter the contest.

Submissions must be made by April 18, after which public voting will take place from April 21 to 30.

A Mascot Selection Committee, which includes Lake Placid 2023 chief operating officer Ashley Walden, will choose 10 finalists to go to the public vote.

"Lake Placid has long been a global symbol of excellence in winter sports, and the World University Games will build upon that legacy while showcasing the state's investments in our winter sports facilities and providing opportunities for local economic development," Cuomo said.

"This design competition will engage New Yorkers in a way that not only commemorates the 2023 Games, but also captures the unflagging spirit of this great state."

I Love NY, New York State's official tourism website, is hosting the competition.

Andrew Weibrecht, an Olympic super-G medallist at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014, who is a Lake Placid native, is another member of the Mascot Selection Committee.

City University of New York chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez and State University of New York chancellor James Malatras are also on the panel, as is Kelly Cummings who chairs the state's Olympic Regional Development Authority.

Lake Placid - host of the Winter Olympics in 1980 and 1932 - is due to stage the World University Games from January 12 to 22 in 2023.

It hosted a Winter Universiade in 1972, while the 1993 Summer Universiade was also held in New York State, in Buffalo.

1980 Winter Olympic Games in Lake Placid - Roni the Raccoon mascot illustrates the events pic.twitter.com/OYYhISkJya — AdirondackExperience (@theADKX) February 14, 2014

International University Sports Federation secretary general and chief executive Eric Saintrond said the mascot contest "represents an important milestone" in the build-up to the Games.

"The first mascot was launched at the occasion of the 1981 Winter Universiade in Jaca, Spain and has since been a cornerstone of each event," added Saintrond.

"The contest allows New Yorkers, regardless of their athletic participation, to be actively involved in the Games and showcase their State globally.

"The countdown is on and we already look forward to the great creativity of all entrants."

It is expected that 2,500 student-athletes will compete at Lake Placid 2023.

Cuomo, who launched the mascot contest, has faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct in recent months and his administration's reporting of COVID-19 deaths, in particular the under-reporting of deaths in nursing homes, has been another scandal to land at the Governor's feet.