Public voting is underway in the search for a mascot for the Lake Placid 2023 Winter World University Games.

There are 130 designs to choose from, with 10 advancing to the final phase of selection.

Entries range from a mastodon to stoats and owls to snowmen.

I Love NY, New York State's official tourism website, is hosting the competition.

Voting will remain open until the end of this month, and individuals can vote one time each day.

All of the mascot designs can be viewed here.

Elisa Medina submitted the Marcy Moose design ©I Love NY

A Mascot Selection Committee, which includes Lake Placid 2023 chief operating officer Ashley Walden, will then choose a winner from the 10 finalists.

Andrew Weibrecht, an Olympic super-G medallist at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014, who is a Lake Placid native, is another member of the Mascot Selection Committee.

City University of New York chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez and State University of New York chancellor James Malatras are also on the panel, as is Kelly Cummings who chairs the state's Olympic Regional Development Authority.

Lake Placid - host of the Winter Olympics in 1932 and 1980 - is due to stage the World University Games from January 12 to 22 in 2023.

It hosted a Winter Universiade in 1972, while the 1993 Summer Universiade was also held in New York State, in Buffalo.