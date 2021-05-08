The International Esports Federation (IESF) has appointed Immun Active as its long-term official beverage partner, and the two are to provide a drink taking into account "the special needs of esports athletes."

According to the IESF, the two organisations are now working together to make Immun Active's vitamin drink available to all players in every country, "improving the fitness, concentration and reaction time of the competitors, thus raising the standard of the tournaments and increasing the base of game fans."

Immun Active, which has been involved in the international beverage trade for almost 20 years, has developed a product that "combines the beneficial effects of vitamin drinks with the functionality of sports drinks", it is claimed.

It is also to start making a new drink specifically for esports players.

The innovation was set in motion following a meeting between IESF President Vlad Marinescu and Attila Bognár, managing director of Immun Active.

IESF President Vlad Marinescu, left, and Attila Bognár, managing director of Immun Active, have signed a long-term deal to supply esports athletes with a custom vitamin drink ©IESF

It is said that while the vitamin drink product family will benefit gamers' overall health, the soon-to-be-launched professional esports drink "turbocharges players in a competitive situation and helps them get the most out of it".

Marinescu said: "It is an honour for us to partner with Immun Active in order to bring to the market and specifically made for esports players a drink that is healthy and supports the performance of our community.

"We are excited for the drink to reach the market soon and we are sure that such a fresh and tasty beverage will only further support and promote a healthy lifestyle."

The IESF, founded in 2008, now boats more than 100 member nations.