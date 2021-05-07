The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) says it has imposed an analytical testing restriction (ATR) on the Romanian Doping Control Laboratory in Bucharest for six months.

WADA said the restriction, which came into effect on May 1, relates to the gas chromatography, combustion, isotope ratio mass spectrometry (GC/C/IRMS) analytical method.

The Bucharest Laboratory reportedly voluntarily informed WADA that it would be unable to update its GC/C/IRMS method by the time WADA’s updated technical document on the method came into effect on May 1.

WADA said the ATR is not being imposed due to any underperformance or specific non-conformity resulting from the application of its GC/C/IRMS procedure.

It is hoped the restriction will allow the laboratory to focus its efforts on improving its GC/C/IRMS method in compliance with the new requirements.

The Bucharest Laboratory will still be able to carry out regular anti-doping activities, in-keeping with the International Standard for Laboratories.

WADA says the restriction will allow the laboratory to focus its efforts on improving its GC/C/IRMS method ©Getty Images

All routine samples that require GC/C/IRMS analysis will now be securely transported with a demonstrable chain of custody for GC/C/IRMS analysis to another WADA-accredited laboratory through the ATR period.

WADA is responsible for accrediting and re-accrediting anti-doping laboratories.

The organisation says its monitoring process is conducted in conjunction with the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) assessment by independent national accreditation bodies.

The bodies are full members of the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) and signatories to the ILAC Mutual Recognition Arrangement (ILAC MRA).

When a laboratory does not meet ISL requirements, WADA may decide to suspend or revoke the laboratory’s accreditation.

The Bucharest Laboratory had been suspended in 2018 amid non-conformities, following two senior directors being involved in the cover-up of positive samples.

The officials were sacked and a new leadership was established, leading to the laboratory's accreditation being reinstated in 2019.