The accreditation of the Helsinki Doping Control Laboratory has been reinstated by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) after its relocation to a new facility was completed.

The Helsinki Laboratory requested to self-suspend its accreditation in February 2019, due to plans to move to a new facility under a new organisation.

The WADA suspended the Helsinki Laboratory’s accreditation on February 15 in 2019.

WADA President has now approved the reinstatement of the Helsinki Laboratory’s accreditation, following the completion of the move to the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare.

The WADA said the Helsinki Laboratory has successfully complied with all of the International Standard for Laboratories (ISL) requirements for reinstatement.

The decision allows the Helsinki Laboratory to resume all of its anti-doping activities, including all analyses of urine and blood samples.

WADA President Witold Bańka approved the reinstatement of the Helsinki Laboratory's accreditation ©Getty Images

"WADA is pleased to confirm that the Helsinki Laboratory’s accreditation has been fully reinstated after establishing itself in new facilities under a new host organisation," said WADA President Witold Bańka

"We commend the Laboratory for successfully undertaking this complicated move, particularly given the challenges and delays imposed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are confident that the Laboratory will continue to operate to the high standards required by WADA."

WADA stressed the suspension was not related to an analytical or compliance issue, with reinstatement possible following the Helsinki Laboratory move and completion of technical documents.

The accreditation of the Athens, Bangkok and New Delhi laboratories are suspended by WADA, due to non-conformities with the ISL requirements.

WADA is responsible for accrediting and re-accrediting anti-doping laboratories.

When a laboratory does not meet ISL requirements, WADA may decide to suspend or revoke the laboratory’s accreditation.